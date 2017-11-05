BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: 'We miss a recognised centre-forward' says Hodgson
We miss a recognised centre-forward - Hodgson
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson rues the chances missed by the Eagles as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace
Premier League manager reaction
