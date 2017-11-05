Italian Serie A
Juventus2Benevento1

Juventus 2-1 Benevento

Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain - wearing a shirt commemorating Juventus' 120th anniversary - scored the equaliser for the Serie A champions

Champions Juventus avoided the ignominy of becoming the first side to concede points to Benevento as they moved up to second in Serie A with victory.

The home fans inside Juventus Stadium were stunned in the 19th minute when Amato Ciciretti curled in a brilliant free-kick to give the team with zero points from 11 games the lead.

However, after the break Gonzalo Higuain equalised with a half-volley.

Juan Cuadrado scored the winner when he headed home in the 66th minute.

The home side wore '1897' shirts to commemorate the club's 120th anniversary.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are now only a point behind leaders Napoli, who only managed a 0-0 draw at 10th-placed Chievo. The southern Serie A club had 19 efforts on goal.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan dropped down to third after they were held 1-1 at home by seventh-placed Torino.

Iago Falque put Torino ahead in the 59th minute with a low drive from the edge of the area.

Substitute Eder salvaged a point for Inter when he fired home from close range after captain Mauro Icardi laid the ball from a cross into the Italian's path.

Lazio missed the chance to go third after their match against Udinese in Rome was called off before kick-off because of heavy rain.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 8MarchisioBooked at 43mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7CuadradoSubstituted forBernardeschiat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forBentancurat 87'minutes
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMandzukicat 78'minutes
  • 9HiguaínBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 6Khedira
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 21Höwedes
  • 22Asamoah
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi

Benevento

  • 22Brignoli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 88AnteiBooked at 85mins
  • 17Di Chiara
  • 23Venuti
  • 13ChibsahBooked at 45mins
  • 14Viola
  • 77LazaarSubstituted forLombardiat 62'minutes
  • 10Ciciretti
  • 8CataldiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPariginiat 87'minutes
  • 90ArmenterosSubstituted forCodaat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Belec
  • 3Letizia
  • 4Del Pinto
  • 7D'Alessandro
  • 11Coda
  • 18Gyamfi
  • 20Memushaj
  • 24Kanouté
  • 26Parigini
  • 32Puscas
  • 87Lombardi
  • 95Gravillon
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBenevento
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home27
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Benevento 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Benevento 1.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento).

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Attempt blocked. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alberto Brignoli.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Booking

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Vittorio Parigini (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raman Chibsah (Benevento).

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Vittorio Parigini replaces Danilo Cataldi.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Paulo Dybala.

Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).

Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Luca Antei (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Antei (Benevento).

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luca Antei (Benevento).

Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).

Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Douglas Costa.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Luca Antei (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Lombardi.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Massimo Coda replaces Samuel Armenteros.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th November 2017

  • JuventusJuventus2BeneventoBenevento1
    FT
  • Inter MilanInter Milan1TorinoTorino1
    FT
  • CagliariCagliari2Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1
    FT
  • ChievoChievo0NapoliNapoli0
    FT
  • FiorentinaFiorentina2RomaRoma4
    FT
  • LazioLazioPUdineseUdineseP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • AtalantaAtalanta1SPALSPAL0
    30 mins
  • SassuoloSassuolo19:45AC MilanAC Milan
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1210203282432
2Juventus12101135112431
3Inter Milan129302391430
4Lazio1191131121928
5Roma119022171427
6Sampdoria1172224131123
7Atalanta125341915418
8Torino124531719-217
9AC Milan115151616016
10Fiorentina125162117416
11Chievo124441419-516
12Bologna124261115-414
13Udinese114071822-412
14Cagliari124081121-1012
15Crotone123361123-1212
16Sassuolo11227619-138
17SPAL12228920-118
18Genoa121381019-96
19Hellas Verona12138826-186
20Benevento120012531-260
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired