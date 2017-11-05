Match ends, Juventus 2, Benevento 1.
Juventus 2-1 Benevento
Champions Juventus avoided the ignominy of becoming the first side to concede points to Benevento as they moved up to second in Serie A with victory.
The home fans inside Juventus Stadium were stunned in the 19th minute when Amato Ciciretti curled in a brilliant free-kick to give the team with zero points from 11 games the lead.
However, after the break Gonzalo Higuain equalised with a half-volley.
Juan Cuadrado scored the winner when he headed home in the 66th minute.
The home side wore '1897' shirts to commemorate the club's 120th anniversary.
Massimiliano Allegri's side are now only a point behind leaders Napoli, who only managed a 0-0 draw at 10th-placed Chievo. The southern Serie A club had 19 efforts on goal.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan dropped down to third after they were held 1-1 at home by seventh-placed Torino.
Iago Falque put Torino ahead in the 59th minute with a low drive from the edge of the area.
Substitute Eder salvaged a point for Inter when he fired home from close range after captain Mauro Icardi laid the ball from a cross into the Italian's path.
Lazio missed the chance to go third after their match against Udinese in Rome was called off before kick-off because of heavy rain.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex Sandro
- 8MarchisioBooked at 43mins
- 14Matuidi
- 7CuadradoSubstituted forBernardeschiat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 10DybalaSubstituted forBentancurat 87'minutes
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMandzukicat 78'minutes
- 9HiguaínBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 6Khedira
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 17Mandzukic
- 21Höwedes
- 22Asamoah
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
Benevento
- 22Brignoli
- 6Djimsiti
- 88AnteiBooked at 85mins
- 17Di Chiara
- 23Venuti
- 13ChibsahBooked at 45mins
- 14Viola
- 77LazaarSubstituted forLombardiat 62'minutes
- 10Ciciretti
- 8CataldiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPariginiat 87'minutes
- 90ArmenterosSubstituted forCodaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Belec
- 3Letizia
- 4Del Pinto
- 7D'Alessandro
- 11Coda
- 18Gyamfi
- 20Memushaj
- 24Kanouté
- 26Parigini
- 32Puscas
- 87Lombardi
- 95Gravillon
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Benevento 1.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento).
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt blocked. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alberto Brignoli.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Booking
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Vittorio Parigini (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raman Chibsah (Benevento).
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Vittorio Parigini replaces Danilo Cataldi.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Paulo Dybala.
Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).
Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Luca Antei (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Antei (Benevento).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Antei (Benevento).
Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).
Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Douglas Costa.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Luca Antei (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Lombardi.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Massimo Coda replaces Samuel Armenteros.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.