Juventus 2-1 Benevento

Gonzalo Higuain - wearing a shirt commemorating Juventus' 120th anniversary - scored the equaliser for the Serie A champions

Champions Juventus avoided the ignominy of becoming the first side to concede points to Benevento as they moved up to second in Serie A with victory.

The home fans inside Juventus Stadium were stunned in the 19th minute when Amato Ciciretti curled in a brilliant free-kick to give the team with zero points from 11 games the lead.

However, after the break Gonzalo Higuain equalised with a half-volley.

Juan Cuadrado scored the winner when he headed home in the 66th minute.

The home side wore '1897' shirts to commemorate the club's 120th anniversary.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are now only a point behind leaders Napoli, who only managed a 0-0 draw at 10th-placed Chievo. The southern Serie A club had 19 efforts on goal.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan dropped down to third after they were held 1-1 at home by seventh-placed Torino.

Iago Falque put Torino ahead in the 59th minute with a low drive from the edge of the area.

Substitute Eder salvaged a point for Inter when he fired home from close range after captain Mauro Icardi laid the ball from a cross into the Italian's path.

Lazio missed the chance to go third after their match against Udinese in Rome was called off before kick-off because of heavy rain.