BBC Sport - FA Cup: Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers highlights
Highlights: Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as Wycombe Wanderers ease into the second round of the FA Cup for the fifth successive year with a 2-0 victory over National League side Solihull Moors.
MATCH REPORT: Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired