BBC Sport - FA Cup: Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United highlights
Highlights: Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United
Watch highlights as Jordan Ponticelli scores twice for 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry City, beating National League side Maidenhead United 2-0.
MATCH REPORT: Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United
