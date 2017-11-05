BBC Sport - FA Cup: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City highlights
Highlights: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as National League South Truro City's FA Cup run comes to an end following a 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.
MATCH REPORT: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City
Available to UK users only.
