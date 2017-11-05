BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ten-man Linfield breeze past Ballinamallard
Ten-man Linfield breeze past Ballinamallard
- From the section Football
Linfield run out easy 6-0 winners away against Ballinamallard at Ferney Park despite having defender Josh Robinson sent off in the first half.
Two each from Mark Haughey and Andrew Waterworth, along with goals by Jordan Stewart and Kirk Millar, gave David Healy's men a comfortable win.
