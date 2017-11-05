Dele Alli: England and Tottenham midfielder ruled out with hamstring injury

Alli has made 16 appearances for Tottenham this season, scoring seven goals

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England's friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November with a hamstring injury.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said the 21-year-old's injury was "minor" before he missed Sunday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The national team have not announced a replacement in the squad.

England host Germany at Wembley on Friday, 10 November and play Brazil at the same venue the following Tuesday.

Tottenham's next game after the international break is the north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday, 18 November (kick-off 12:30 GMT).

Alli, who has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Spurs this season, including four in his last four games.

He has played 22 times for England since making his debut in 2015, scoring twice.