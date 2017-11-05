BBC Sport - Marko Arnautovic has to step up for West Ham - Jon Walters
Arnautovic has to step up for West Ham - Walters
- From the section Football
Burnley forward Jon Walter's says former team-mate Marko Arnautovic could "turn it on" when he wants to but questions his ability to do it consistently and feels he needs to step up his game for West Ham.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired