Women's Super League 1
Arsenal Women2Sunderland Ladies0

Arsenal Women v Sunderland Ladies

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 13Moorhouse
  • 3Mitchell
  • 16Quinn
  • 19Rose
  • 8Nobbs
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 20Janssen
  • 21van de Donk
  • 9Carter
  • 11Miedema
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 2Scott
  • 6Williamson
  • 14Taylor
  • 18Evans
  • 22James
  • 24Hinds
  • 31Thomas

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 4Stewart
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 41mins
  • 14Sharp
  • 5SjomanBooked at 58mins
  • 8Lipka
  • 7Ramshaw
  • 11Wyne
  • 20BruinenbergSubstituted forJoiceat 60'minutes
  • 37Staniforth
  • 28Galloway

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 9Koren
  • 17Joice
  • 18Lambert
  • 21Stonehouse
Referee:
Lloyd Wood

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamSunderland Ladies
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Sunderland Ladies 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Foul by Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women).

Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Abbey Joice replaces Dominique Bruinenberg.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 0. Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) from a free kick with a header to the top right corner.

Booking

Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).

Hand ball by Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.

Booking

Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Emma Mitchell (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a header from very close range.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.

Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kylla Sjoman.

Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jemma Rose (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women55001851315
2Chelsea Ladies54102121913
3Arsenal Women5311108210
4Liverpool Ladies53027529
5Reading Women522112578
6Sunderland Ladies5203312-96
7B'ham City Ladies5113710-34
8Bristol City Women5113215-134
9Everton Ladies510459-43
10Yeovil Town Ladies5005014-140
View full Women's Super League 1 table

