Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Sunderland Ladies 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.
Arsenal Women v Sunderland Ladies
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 13Moorhouse
- 3Mitchell
- 16Quinn
- 19Rose
- 8Nobbs
- 17O'Reilly
- 20Janssen
- 21van de Donk
- 9Carter
- 11Miedema
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 6Williamson
- 14Taylor
- 18Evans
- 22James
- 24Hinds
- 31Thomas
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 4Stewart
- 6WilliamsBooked at 41mins
- 14Sharp
- 5SjomanBooked at 58mins
- 8Lipka
- 7Ramshaw
- 11Wyne
- 20BruinenbergSubstituted forJoiceat 60'minutes
- 37Staniforth
- 28Galloway
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 9Koren
- 17Joice
- 18Lambert
- 21Stonehouse
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Foul by Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women).
Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Abbey Joice replaces Dominique Bruinenberg.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 0. Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) from a free kick with a header to the top right corner.
Booking
Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).
Hand ball by Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.
Booking
Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Emma Mitchell (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a header from very close range.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kylla Sjoman.
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jemma Rose (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.