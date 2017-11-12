Women's Super League 1
Man City Women3Bristol City Women0

Manchester City Women v Bristol City Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 23McManus
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 11Christiansen
  • 22Emslie
  • 16RossSubstituted forParrisat 68'minutes
  • 7Lawley

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 12Stanway
  • 14Morgan
  • 17Parris
  • 18Toone
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Hourihan

Bristol City Women

  • 22Baggaley
  • 2Dykes
  • 4Matthews
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 12Allen
  • 8Humphrey
  • 7Arthur
  • 9DanielsSubstituted forFergussonat 68'minutes
  • 20Biesmans
  • 21Turner
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 10Fergusson
  • 13Watson
  • 14Palmer
  • 19Wilson
  • 27Wooley
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Olivia Fergusson replaces Yana Daniels.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Nikita Parris replaces Jane Ross.

Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Bristol City WFC 0. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jane Ross.

Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chloe Arthur.

Attempt missed. Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Carla Humphrey.

Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC).

Second Half

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Flo Allen.

Attempt missed. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).

Attempt saved. Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC).

Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women).

Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester City Women).

Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Carla Humphrey.

Foul by Melissa Lawley (Manchester City Women).

Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women55001851315
2Chelsea Ladies54102121913
3Arsenal Women5311108210
4Liverpool Ladies53027529
5Reading Women522112578
6Sunderland Ladies5203312-96
7B'ham City Ladies5113710-34
8Bristol City Women5113215-134
9Everton Ladies510459-43
10Yeovil Town Ladies5005014-140
View full Women's Super League 1 table

