Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Olivia Fergusson replaces Yana Daniels.
Manchester City Women v Bristol City Women
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 11Christiansen
- 22Emslie
- 16RossSubstituted forParrisat 68'minutes
- 7Lawley
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 12Stanway
- 14Morgan
- 17Parris
- 18Toone
- 20Campbell
- 21Hourihan
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 4Matthews
- 6Kerkdijk
- 12Allen
- 8Humphrey
- 7Arthur
- 9DanielsSubstituted forFergussonat 68'minutes
- 20Biesmans
- 21Turner
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 10Fergusson
- 13Watson
- 14Palmer
- 19Wilson
- 27Wooley
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Nikita Parris replaces Jane Ross.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Bristol City WFC 0. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jane Ross.
Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chloe Arthur.
Attempt missed. Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Carla Humphrey.
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC).
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Flo Allen.
Attempt missed. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).
Attempt saved. Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC).
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women).
Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester City Women).
Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Carla Humphrey.
Foul by Melissa Lawley (Manchester City Women).
Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.