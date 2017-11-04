BBC Sport - FA Cup Shuffle: Backflips, flares, worldies & funnies from the first round
Backflips, flares, worldies & FA Cup funnies
- From the section Football
Watch the quirkier moments from the first round of the FA Cup, including Rotherham's Will Vaulks' acrobatic celebration and a fan's unlucky encounter with a football.
Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
