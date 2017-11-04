BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Barnet highlights
Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Barnet
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as League One Blackburn Rovers roared back with three second-half goals to beat Barnet 3-1 and avoid a shock FA Cup first-round exit.
MATCH REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Barnet
Available to UK users only.
Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.
