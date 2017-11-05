Newport County manager Mike Flynn confident of further FA Cup progress

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Walsall highlights

Manager Michael Flynn believes Newport County can be a match for any club in the second round of the FA Cup.

Their 2-1 win over Walsall made them the 12th club on Saturday to knock out a team from a higher division.

Goals from Frank Nouble and Shawn McCoulsky proved enough for the Welsh club, who have a decent record in the competition in recent seasons.

"I am praying for a home draw, because we would give anyone a game at home," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

League Two Newport's performance against their League One opponents would have impressed watching Wales manager Chris Coleman and Flynn admitted the presence of the national team coach galvanised County.

"I can't speak highly enough of Chris, he's a leader, he's the best manager the country has ever had and I am proud to know him," Flynn said.

"I am glad we put on a good defensive performance he would have been proud of and got the win in front of him."

The Exiles have reached at least the second round of the FA Cup for four successive seasons and will now watch Monday evening's draw with interest.

Striker Nouble, who ended a run of 12 games without a goal with his 17th-minute strike, says County will now look to progress to earn the biggest tie they can once the Championship and Premier League teams enter the competition in the third round.

"Hopefully we get a home game next and then into the third round and then get Man United away, that's what we want," he said.

"We want [Jose] Mourinho at Old Trafford, that's who we want. The gaffer wants him as well.

"I've played at Old Trafford before in the Youth Cup and I scored there, so hopefully I could score again."