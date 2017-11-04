BBC Sport - FA Cup: Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United highlights
Highlights: Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as League Two Yeovil caused an upset beating Southend United 1-0 to send them through to the second round of the FA Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United
Available to UK users only.
