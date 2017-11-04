BBC Sport - FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Walsall highlights
Highlights: Newport County 2-1 Walsall
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as League Two Newport County register a 2-1 victory over League One Walsall to reach the second round of the FA Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Newport County 2-1 Walsall
