BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hereford 1-0 AFC Telford United highlights
Highlights: Hereford 1-0 AFC Telford United
- From the section Football
John Mills was the hero for Hereford as he pounced on a rebound to secure a 1-0 FA Cup first-round win over 10-man AFC Telford United.
MATCH REPORT: Hereford 1-0 AFC Telford United
