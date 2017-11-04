BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cheltenham Town 2-4 Maidstone United highlights

Highlights: Cheltenham 2-4 Maidstone United

National League side Maidstone pull off a shock in the FA Cup first round with a convincing 4-2 victory at League Two Cheltenham.

MATCH REPORT: Cheltenham Town 2-4 Maidstone United

Available to UK users only.

Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Cheltenham 2-4 Maidstone United

Video

Backflips, flares, worldies & FA Cup funnies

Video

West Ham have lost their way - Allardyce

Video

Highlights: Boreham Wood stun Blackpool in FA Cup

Video

Highlights: England ease to victory over Lebanon

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who celebrates best?

Video

Watch: Evra kicks fan in head before match

Video

Samoa & Tonga's incredible war dance face-off

Video

Highlights: Luton Town 1-0 Portsmouth

Video

Mansfield's Rose scores stunning scissor-kick goal

Video

Unbelievably important to improve form - Klopp

Video

Highlights: Gainsborough Trinity 0-6 Slough

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Understanding Instructions

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired