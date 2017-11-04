BBC Sport - FA Cup: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Lincoln City highlights
Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Lincoln City
Lyle Taylor's strike is enough to send AFC Wimbledon through to the second round of the FA Cup as they edge past Lincoln 1-0.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Lincoln City
