BBC Sport - FA Cup: Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town highlights
Highlights: Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town
- From the section Football
Matt Godden scores a hat-trick as Stevenage thrash Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town 5-0 to reach the second round of the FA Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town
