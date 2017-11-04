BBC Sport - FA Cup: Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Macclesfield Town highlights
Highlights: Forest Green 1-0 Macclesfield
Christian Doidge's first-half goal is sufficient to give League Two Forest Green a comfortable FA Cup first-round 1-0 win over National League Macclesfield.
MATCH REPORT: Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Macclesfield Town
