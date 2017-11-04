BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Dungannon battle back to beat Warrenpoint

Dungannon battle back to beat Warrenpoint

Kris Lowe scores the decisive goal as Dungannon Swifts win at Warrenpoint Town to end a run of three successive Irish Premiership defeats.

Alan Davidson gave the home side the lead but Ryan Mayse responded with a fine volley before Lowe's 61st-minute winner.

