BBC Sport - FA Cup: Gillingham 2-1 Leyton Orient highlights
Highlights: Gillingham 2-1 Leyton Orient
- From the section Football
Gillingham are spared FA Cup embarrassment from non-league opposition after scraping a 2-1 first-round win over a spirited Leyton Orient.
MATCH REPORT: Gillingham 2-1 Leyton Orient
