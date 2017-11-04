BBC Sport - West Ham 1-4 Liverpool: Hammers' situation is very hard - Slaven Bilic
West Ham's situation is very hard - Bilic
- From the section Football
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says the whole situation for his side is "very hard" as the Hammers lose 4-1 at home against Liverpool to increase the pressure on him.
MATCH REPORT:West Ham 1-4 Liverpool
