BBC Sport - FA Cup: AFC Fylde 4-2 Kidderminster Harriers highlights
Highlights: AFC Fylde 4-2 Kidderminster Harriers
- From the section Football
Danny Rowe's double helps AFC Fylde into the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history as they beat Kidderminster 4-2.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Fylde 4-2 Kidderminster Harriers
Available to UK users only.
Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.
