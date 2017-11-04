BBC Sport - FA Cup: Carlisle United 3-2 Oldham Athletic highlights
Highlights: Carlisle United 3-2 Oldham Athletic
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as a brace from Richie Bennett helps Carlisle on their way to an FA Cup scalp beating Oldham 3-2 to reach the second round.
MATCH REPORT: Carlisle United 3-2 Oldham Athletic
Available to UK users only.
