BBC Sport - FA Cup: Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Rotherham United highlights
Highlights: Crewe 2-1 Rotherham
League Two Crewe knock higher league Rotherham out of the FA Cup after Callum Ainley's late goal secures a 2-1 win.
MATCH REPORT:Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Rotherham United
