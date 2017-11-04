BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Gormley double as Cliftonville beat Carrick at Solitude
- From the section Football
Two goals from Joe Gormely help Cliftonville see off Carrick Rangers 3-0 at Solitude.
Gormely scored twice in the first half before Daniel Hughes added a third late on with a clever finish.
