Gormley double as Cliftonville beat Carrick at Solitude

Two goals from Joe Gormely help Cliftonville see off Carrick Rangers 3-0 at Solitude.

Gormely scored twice in the first half before Daniel Hughes added a third late on with a clever finish.

