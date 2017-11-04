Leonid Slutsky: Hull City boss questions his team's mentality after Sheffield United defeat

Leonid Slutsky is the first Russian to take charge of an English club

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky has criticised his team's resilience after a third successive Championship loss.

City were beaten 4-1 at Sheffield United to drop to 20th in the second tier, just two places and four points above the relegation zone.

"We don't have a strong mentality, we don't have a team spirit," Slutsky told BBC Radio Humberside following the defeat at Bramall Lane.

"It's very bad, it's terrible and I'm very angry."

Kamil Grosicki gave the Tigers a first-half lead, but Leon Clarke scored four times after the break as the Blades moved up to second in the table.

"The last three matches we had the same situation," said the Russian, who took over at Hull in the summer.

"We're playing football, we conceded the goal and we stop playing football.

"If we concede on 50 minutes, we stop after 50 minutes, today we conceded after 55 minutes, we stopped after 55 minutes."

The former Russia and CSKA Moscow manager, who earlier this week said he would 'understand' if he was sacked after Hull's recent results, added: "Everybody wants to play, everybody trains really hard, but on the football pitch, after the first mistake we played like mannequins, we stopped.

"I think it's a problem with mentality and team sprit more than the system."