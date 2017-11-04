BBC Sport - West Ham's players have lost their way - Sam Allardyce
West Ham have lost their way - Allardyce
Former West Ham manager Sam Allardyce believes the club's players do not look well coached and have "lost their way" under Slaven Bilic, after the Hammers lost 4-1 to Liverpool.
