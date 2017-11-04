BBC Sport - Swansea 0-1 Brighton: Paul Clement says Swans not in a crisis situation
Swansea not in a crisis situation - Clement
- From the section Football
Swansea manager Paul Clement says his side need to remain calm to turn their fortunes around, after a 1-0 home defeat by Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-1 Brighton
Watch all of Saturday's goals on Match of the Day, Saturday, 4 November 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired