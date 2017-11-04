BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth: Rafa disappointed to concede late goal
Benitez disappointed to concede late goal
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says he was disappointed his side wasted their chances before conceding a late goal in their 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-1 Bournemouth
