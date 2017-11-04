BBC Sport - FA Cup: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Grimsby Town highlights
Highlights: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Grimsby Town
- From the section Football
Plymouth are through to the FA Cup second round after Graham Carey's fourth goal of the season gives them a 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town at Home Park.
MATCH REPORT: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Grimsby Town
