Howe hails 'massive win' for Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side's 1-0 victory away against Newcastle is a "massive win" for the Cherries after Steve Cook's injury-time winner lifts them out of the Premier League relegation zone.
MATCH REPORT:Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
