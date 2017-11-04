BBC Sport - FA Cup Ebbsfleet Utd 2-6 Doncaster Rovers highlights
Highlights: Ebbsfleet Utd 2-6 Doncaster Rovers
Watch highlights as Doncaster Rovers come back from 2-0 down to thrash Ebbsfleet United 6-2 to reach the FA Cup second round.
MATCH REPORT: Ebbsfleet Utd 2-6 Doncaster Rovers
