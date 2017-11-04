Jade Moore: England Women and Reading midfielder suffers serious ankle injury
-
- From the section Women's Football
England and Reading midfielder Jade Moore has been ruled out of action for four months after sustaining a serious ankle injury.
The 27-year-old was hurt in the 5-0 win at Bristol City last Saturday and needs an operation.
The injury rules Moore out of England's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan this month.
"It's an unusual injury and needs to be repaired surgically," Reading Women head of medical Pete Lion said.
You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.