Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund to go four points clear in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have scored seven goals in the past two Bundesliga games against Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund to open a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Arjen Robben fired the champions ahead with a curling effort from just inside the area before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 from Joshua Kimmich's pass.

Defender David Alaba added the third.

Third-placed Dortmund, who brought on Jadon Sancho as a substitute, scored a late consolation through Marc Bartra but fell six points behind Bayern.

London-born Sancho, a 17-year-old former Manchester City youth forward, replaced Andriy Yarmolenko, who had earlier twice been denied by Sven Ulreich.

Ulreich also kept out a stinging shot by leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

At the other end, Lewandowski had a header saved at point-blank range by Roman Burki.

The match had been billed as a major test of Bayern's title credentials - and they passed it with a clinical display to win a fourth successive league match.

Bayern - looking to win the Bundesliga title for the sixth successive season - have won six games and drawn two since an unexpected 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim on 9 September.

Bayern Munich fans set off flares and waved flags