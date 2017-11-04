Premier League results: Burnley win to go sixth, Swansea drop into relegation zone

Burnley are up to sixth in the Premier League

Burnley are only outside of the Premier League top four on goal difference after they beat Southampton, while Swansea dropped into the relegation zone.

Sam Vokes' 81st-minute strike gave Burnley a 1-0 win at St Mary's Stadium and put them on level points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Swansea's 1-0 defeat by Brighton at the Liberty Stadium, coupled with Bournemouth's 92nd minute winner at Newcastle, saw the Welsh side fall to 18th, with the Cherries leapfrogging them into 17th place.

Elsewhere, Rajiv van La Parra's stunning first-half strike gave Huddersfield a 1-0 win against West Brom, condemning the Baggies to their third successive league defeat and they are without a win in nine games.

In Saturday's early kick-off, Peter Crouch scored a late equaliser as Stoke came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Leicester.

In Scotland, Celtic broke their own 100-year-old British record of 62 domestic games without defeat, as they beat St Johnstone 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

In the Championship, Sheffield United beat Hull City 4-1 to go second and two points behind leaders Wolves.

Earlier, Bristol City beat Cardiff City 2-1 and are fourth, while Aston Villa lost by the same scoreline to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland dropped to the bottom of the Championship as Bolton beat Norwich 2-1, with the managerless Black Cats playing Middlesbrough on Sunday.

