BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield highlights
Highlights: Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield
- From the section Football
First-half goals from Alex Gilliead and Alex Jones sent Bradford through to the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 home win over League Two strugglers Chesterfield.
MATCH REPORT: Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired