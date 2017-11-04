BBC Sport - FA Cup: Gainsborough Trinity 0-6 Slough highlights
Highlights: Gainsborough Trinity 0-6 Slough
Watch highlights as Southern League Premier Division side Slough beat National League North outfit Gainsborough Trinity 6-0 to reach the FA Cup second round.
MATCH REPORT: Gainsborough Trinity 0-6 Slough
