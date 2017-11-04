Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says that his side were better then Burnley, who had to "defend for 90% of the game", except for one moment which cost them the goal, after a 1-0 defeat at home to the Clarets.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-1 Burnley

Watch all of Saturday's goals on Match of the Day, Saturday 4 November 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.