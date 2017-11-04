BBC Sport - Southampton 0-1 Burnley: Mauricio Pellegrino says Saints were better than Clarets except for one moment
Saints were better than Burnley - Pellegrino
- From the section Football
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says that his side were better then Burnley, who had to "defend for 90% of the game", except for one moment which cost them the goal, after a 1-0 defeat at home to the Clarets.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-1 Burnley
Watch all of Saturday's goals on Match of the Day, Saturday 4 November 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired