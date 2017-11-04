BBC Sport - Stoke 2-2 Leicester: Claude Puel 'happy' with Foxes intensity
Puel 'happy' with Leicester intensity
- From the section Football
Leicester City manager Claude Puel says he is happy with the "attitude and intensity" of his players after they drew 2-2 away at Stoke.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 2-2 Leicester City
