Hearts 'desperate' for Tynecastle return - Don Cowie

Hearts have not played any of their league games this season at Tynecastle

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie says his side are "desperate" to get back to Tynecastle.

Craig Levein's men have been playing their home games at 67,000-capacity Murrayfield while their new main stand is completed.

However, they are finally set to return to Gorgie after the international break when they host Partick Thistle.

"Playing surface wise it's (Murrayfield) been excellent, but it's not Tynecastle," said Cowie.

Hearts have taken four points from nine at Murrayfield, beating St Johnstone, drawing with Aberdeen and losing to Rangers.

Ahead of what should be their final game at the home of Scottish rugby on Sunday, when they play Kilmarnock, Cowie said playing at Tynecastle suits them better.

He said: "We're desperate to get back to Tynecastle, you look at the stadium and the way it's shaping up.

"Everyone knows it's a great venue anyway, and we can't wait.

"If we can get a win on Sunday, it sets us up really well for the rest of the season.

"It's quite a distance from the touchline to the stand, whereas Tynecastle is right on top of you.

"It's a great arena, but it's not our home.

"We thank them for letting us use it, but we can't wait to get back to Tynecastle."

Hearts have played three league games so far at Murrayfield this season

Cowie is set to return on Sunday after three weeks out with a calf complaint.

While Cowie, 34, is one of the experienced heads in the side, he has praised the young players who manager Craig Levein has given a chance to in recent weeks.

He said: "They have all equipped themselves really well.

"It's not your average games they've been involved in, it's high-profile games at Murrayfield.

"Watching young Harry (Cochrane), Lewis Moore, Jamie Brandon and Euan Henderson, it can only stand them in good stead for the future and they have performed extremely well.

"But when you put it together, you need experienced players there just to help them through difficult times."