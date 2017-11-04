Stokes should have been sent off for 'punch between legs' - McCann

Dundee manager Neil McCann was angry that Hibs striker Anthony Stokes was not sent off

Dundee manager was furious that Anthony Stokes avoided a red card for what he described as a "punch between the legs" on Jack Hendry.

The incident occurred as players from both sides clashed and Stokes was booked by referee John Beaton.

McCann was also angry, though, at his own side's defending in the 2-1 loss.

"It's a closed fist where it hurts, our player's gone down and he should have been red-carded," McCann said of Stokes.

"The overriding feeling is anger because every week I seem to be moaning about decisions against us - and that's another one."

Hibs striker Anthony Stokes and Dundee defender Jack Hendry confront each other

McCann's frustration was compounded by Stokes creating the winning goal, delivering an excellent cross that Simon Murray volleyed home from close range.

The Dundee manager did not absolve his own players from responsibility for a goal that condemned Dundee to their fifth consecutive defeat and keeps them bottom of the Premiership.

"The second goal is so basic defending," he said. "We worked on it this week and that's so angering. It's killed us.

"What I'm more angry about is the guy who crosses the ball. He shouldn't be on the pitch. He's punched our defender between the legs.

"The fourth official says he sees it, says they're dealing with it because of the melee and, for whatever reason, they've deemed it not violent conduct.

"I'm really unhappy with their second goal, something we must get right individually.

"If you switch off during games in this division, you get punished, but the most galling thing is that it should have been a red card for the player who crosses it.

"I'm not getting a lack of effort, I'm getting basic mistakes and it's got to stop.

"I'm not going to keep making excuses for them, that they're a young group and learning. They're conceding basic goals."

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has steered his side to four straight league wins

Hibs opened the scoring with less than a minute played, when Martin Boyle scored from distance, then Marcus Haber equalised for the visitors with a header before the break.

The home side needed an outstanding save by Ofir Marciano to keep out a second-half effort by Dundee striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui before Murray struck the decisive goal.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon of the Stokes incident: "I'd need to see it before I can make a comment.

"If he has punched him, there might be retrospective punishment, but [not] if the referee has seen it and the other officials have seen it [and] they've warranted it a yellow card.

"There was lot going on in the game and I didn't think we got the rub of the green with decision at times, but I'm not here to criticise the referee today. I'm just thoroughly proud of my team.

"It's a fantastic result, arguably the best of the season considering the circumstances.

"We're down to 15 fit players, we lost three today, but the second-half performance was more than I could have expected from the team.

"I thought they were breathtaking at times, particularly the last half hour.

"Second half, we galvanised and played well. I felt we could have won the game by more and I felt we had a perfectly good goal disallowed, Stokesy's onside."