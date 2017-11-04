Premier League stats: Murray, Crouch, Pulis & Burnley

Glenn Murray stacks up to be one of the most potent English goalscorers and Peter Crouch is one game away from being the Premier League's most notorious bench warmer.

Here are 10 stats from Saturday's action in the English top flight.

Stoke City at home to Leicester City finished with a 2-2 scoreline for the third successive season

Peter Crouch came off the bench to score Stoke's equaliser - it was his 142nd substitute appearance in the Premier League, equalling the record of Shola Ameobi

West Brom's 1-0 loss at Huddersfield leaves them on 10 points - their lowest tally after 11 games of a Premier League season since 2005-06 (eight), when they were relegated

Despite playing against 10 men for 33 minutes, West Brom (49.7%) still had less possession than Huddersfield (50.3%)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was the first Premier League boss to make a triple substitution this season

There were 32 shots attempted in the match between Newcastle and Bournemouth - the 32nd produced the only goal of the game, with Steve Cook scoring the winner for the Cherries

And there were 20 corners in that game - only one Premier League match this season has featured more (Crystal Palace v Huddersfield, 21 corners)

Bournemouth have won the last six Premier League games that Steve Cook has scored in

Burnley, 1-0 winners at Southampton, have picked up 11 points on the road this season - four more than they collected in the whole of last season

Of English players since the start of last season, only Tottenham's Harry Kane (37) has scored more goals in the top two tiers of English football than Brighton's Glenn Murray (27 - level with Swansea's Tammy Abraham)

