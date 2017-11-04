West Brom boss Tony Pulis admits it hurts that his side are without a win in the Premier League since August after losing 1-0 away at Huddersfield, who played the final 30 minutes of the match with 10 men.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.