Tony Pulis: West Brom boss under pressure but not affected by criticism

Huddersfield 1-0 West Brom: It hurts to go this long without a win - Tony Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis admitted he is under pressure after defeat at Huddersfield but says he will not be "affected by any criticism".

Rajiv van la Parra's goal gave Huddersfield victory to leave West Brom two points above the Premier League bottom three, with some away fans chanting for Pulis to be sacked.

"We are in the results business and these results mean there's some pressure on me," Pulis said.

"I am disappointed professionally."

West Brom have won just two of their past 20 Premier League games, the worst run of any team still in the top flight, and despite playing against 10 men for more than half an hour at the John Smith's Stadium could not find a way through.

Pulis did not criticise his players, who have scored 13 times in that run of games stretching back to the start of April, and instead praised the atmosphere generated by the home crowd.

Best and worst PL record since 1 April 2017 (of ever-present sides) Team P W D L F A GD Pts Man City 20 15 4 1 61 15 46 49 West Brom 20 2 6 12 13 27 -14 12

"You can't fault my players, who have worked incredibly hard," he said.

"When they went down to 10 men there were times when we could have displayed a little more care in the final third. But we were beaten by a wonder goal when it should have been a free-kick given our way.

"And the crowd here is absolutely fantastic - it reminds me a little bit of Stoke City when we first got promoted.

"Anybody who's been on a run of games like we have, and we've been on a poor one in respect of results, you're going to take criticism.

"It hurts to go such a long time without winning a game. But things conspire against you at times and you don't get the breaks. I worry about my players more than anything else."

'Keep Pulis and stay up'

Former Birmingham midfielder and BBC Sport pundit Robbie Savage on 6-0-6:

West Brom are without a win in all competitions since August

"West Brom's fans were not happy with the team Tony Pulis selected and in the first half they were really poor. They had a go in the second half and could have got a draw against the 10 men of Huddersfield, but it's three wins in 27 games.

"If West Brom keep Tony Pulis then I believe they'll stay up, though not playing the most attractive football."