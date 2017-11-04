BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers
Highlights: Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers
Watch highlights as League Two leaders Notts County come from two goals down to beat League One opponents Bristol Rovers and reach the FA Cup second round.
MATCH REPORT: Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers
