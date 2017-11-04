BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers

Highlights: Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers

Watch highlights as League Two leaders Notts County come from two goals down to beat League One opponents Bristol Rovers and reach the FA Cup second round.

MATCH REPORT: Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers

Available to UK users only.

Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.

