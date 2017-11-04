Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Poyet, Wright, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Losses at Rangers have more than doubled to £6.7m after severing ties with Sports Direct, figures show. Ibrox accounts reveal that chairman Dave King and his board forked out £3m to free themselves from their deal with Mike Ashley five years early. (Daily Record)

Gus Poyet is the latest high profile figure to be linked with Rangers' managerial vacancy. The 49-year-old Uruguayan, who managed in the English Premier League with Sunderland and won the League One title with Brighton and Hove Albion, is out of work following his resignation from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua. (The Herald)

Dundee United are planning a move for St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright - after missing out on him two years ago. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers' Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are one game away from breaking a 100-year-old British and club record run of 62 domestic games without defeat. (The Herald)