Scottish League Two
Berwick15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Shielfield Park

Berwick Rangers v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1181229151425
2Montrose117221612423
3Peterhead1171323121122
4Stenhousemuir115421811719
5Elgin115242016417
6Berwick115151117-616
7Annan Athletic114251311214
8Clyde112361826-89
9Edinburgh City11209621-156
10Cowdenbeath11128417-135
View full Scottish League Two table

