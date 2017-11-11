Forfar Athletic v East Fife
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|12
|8
|2
|2
|35
|14
|21
|26
|2
|Raith Rovers
|11
|8
|2
|1
|26
|6
|20
|26
|3
|Alloa
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19
|17
|2
|18
|4
|East Fife
|12
|6
|0
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|18
|5
|Arbroath
|12
|5
|2
|5
|29
|22
|7
|17
|6
|Stranraer
|11
|5
|2
|4
|21
|19
|2
|17
|7
|Albion
|12
|5
|1
|6
|29
|29
|0
|16
|8
|Airdrieonians
|12
|3
|3
|6
|16
|24
|-8
|12
|9
|Forfar
|12
|2
|3
|7
|11
|30
|-19
|9
|10
|Queen's Park
|12
|2
|2
|8
|9
|29
|-20
|8
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired