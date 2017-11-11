Scottish League One
Forfar15:00East Fife
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1282235142126
2Raith Rovers118212662026
3Alloa125341917218
4East Fife126061722-518
5Arbroath125252922717
6Stranraer115242119217
7Albion125162929016
8Airdrieonians123361624-812
9Forfar122371130-199
10Queen's Park12228929-208
